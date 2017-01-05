Channel 4 secures live Monaco GP TV rights

LIVE Channel 4 F1 broadcasts in 2017

Channel 4 will add the Monaco Grand Prix to its live coverage for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season as the broadcaster revealed its programme details for the new season.Channel 4 televised F1 for the first time in 2016 after securing a three-year deal with FOM to assume the free-to-air terrestrial television rights from BBC alongside Sky Sports F1's comprehensive subscription coverage.As it did in 2016, Channel 4 will continue to broadcast 10 races live, the highlight of which is the first live televising of the Monaco Grand Prix in five years.The blue riband broadcast is part of several tweaks to Channel 4's live coverage, with the Russian Grand Prix, the Singapore Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix also being shown for the first time, while it has managed to retain rights for the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix.The Spanish Grand Prix, the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix will not be broadcast live as they were in 2016.Channel 4's live coverage kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 16th April, round three of the season and will be available to watch both on television and online. All remaining races will feature a comprehensive delayed highlights package.As a result, Sky Sports F1 will offer exclusive live coverage of the opening two rounds in Australia and China, as well as two of the final three events. Sky Sports F1 will be broadcast in Ultra HD for the first time.April 16April 30May 28June 25July 16August 27September 17October 1October 22November 26Channel 4 – which will maintain rights to F1 until the end of the 2018 season – is yet to confirm the presenting team for the 2017 coverage having featured Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Lee Mackenzie over the course of 2016.“Following a thrilling first year covering Formula One, we're delighted to reveal our schedule for the 2017 season,” said Channel 4 Head of F1 Stephen Lyle. “Once again our team will bring extensive coverage of every race with The Monaco Grand Prix, Great Britain and the finale in Abu Dhabi among our ten Live race weekends. It's a particular delight to welcome Monaco back to terrestrial television Live, for the first time in five years.”