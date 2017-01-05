Channel 4 secures live Monaco GP TV rights

F1 »

5 January 2017
Channel 4 adds the Monaco Grand Prix to its live broadcast coverage, which also includes the British Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi finale.
Channel 4 will add the Monaco Grand Prix to its live coverage for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season as the broadcaster revealed its programme details for the new season.

Channel 4 televised F1 for the first time in 2016 after securing a three-year deal with FOM to assume the free-to-air terrestrial television rights from BBC alongside Sky Sports F1's comprehensive subscription coverage.

As it did in 2016, Channel 4 will continue to broadcast 10 races live, the highlight of which is the first live televising of the Monaco Grand Prix in five years.

The blue riband broadcast is part of several tweaks to Channel 4's live coverage, with the Russian Grand Prix, the Singapore Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix also being shown for the first time, while it has managed to retain rights for the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix.

The Spanish Grand Prix, the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix will not be broadcast live as they were in 2016.

Channel 4's live coverage kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 16th April, round three of the season and will be available to watch both on television and online. All remaining races will feature a comprehensive delayed highlights package.

As a result, Sky Sports F1 will offer exclusive live coverage of the opening two rounds in Australia and China, as well as two of the final three events. Sky Sports F1 will be broadcast in Ultra HD for the first time.

LIVE Channel 4 F1 broadcasts in 2017

April 16 Bahrain (Round 3)
April 30 Russia (Round 4)
May 28 Monaco (Round 6)
June 25 Azerbaijan (Round 8)
July 16 Britain (Round 10)
August 27 Belgium (Round 12)
September 17 Singapore (Round 14)
October 1 Malaysia (Round 15)
October 22 Mexico (Round 19)
November 26 Abu Dhabi (Round 20)

Channel 4 will show highlights of the remaining 10 races, while Sky Sports F1 will show each F1 race live

Channel 4 – which will maintain rights to F1 until the end of the 2018 season – is yet to confirm the presenting team for the 2017 coverage having featured Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Lee Mackenzie over the course of 2016.

“Following a thrilling first year covering Formula One, we're delighted to reveal our schedule for the 2017 season,” said Channel 4 Head of F1 Stephen Lyle. “Once again our team will bring extensive coverage of every race with The Monaco Grand Prix, Great Britain and the finale in Abu Dhabi among our ten Live race weekends. It's a particular delight to welcome Monaco back to terrestrial television Live, for the first time in five years.”



