Force India also opts for Silverstone launch

Force India will unveil its 2017 F1 challenger on Wednesday 22nd February at Silverstone – one day before the Mercedes car launch at the same venue.The Silverstone-based squad is currently set to become the first F1 team to reveal its 2017 car, expected to be named the VJM10, having booked its launch a day ahead of Mercedes at the British Grand Prix venue and two days before Ferrari's launch at its Fiorano base.Force India will also unveil its new driver line-up of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon with the French driver switching from Manor to fill Renault-bound Nico Hulkenberg's race seat this season.Force India enjoyed its most successful F1 campaign in 2016 by finishing fourth in the F1 world constructors' championship while collecting two rostrum results at Monaco and Baku respectively.The team is targeting a continuation of its progress up the F1 pecking order as it focuses on the top three; Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. With the shake-up in aerodynamic regulations and new tyres Force India is set to provide the fans with the first genuine look of F1 in 2017.