F1 »

Force India also opts for Silverstone launch

5 January 2017
Force India will unveil its 2017 F1 challenger at Silverstone one day before the Mercedes car launch at the same venue.
Force India also opts for Silverstone launch
Force India also opts for Silverstone launch
Force India will unveil its 2017 F1 challenger on Wednesday 22nd February at Silverstone – one day before the Mercedes car launch at the same venue.

The Silverstone-based squad is currently set to become the first F1 team to reveal its 2017 car, expected to be named the VJM10, having booked its launch a day ahead of Mercedes at the British Grand Prix venue and two days before Ferrari's launch at its Fiorano base.

Force India will also unveil its new driver line-up of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon with the French driver switching from Manor to fill Renault-bound Nico Hulkenberg's race seat this season.

Force India enjoyed its most successful F1 campaign in 2016 by finishing fourth in the F1 world constructors' championship while collecting two rostrum results at Monaco and Baku respectively.

The team is targeting a continuation of its progress up the F1 pecking order as it focuses on the top three; Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. With the shake-up in aerodynamic regulations and new tyres Force India is set to provide the fans with the first genuine look of F1 in 2017.







Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Renault , manor , Force India F1 , Nico Hulkenberg , Sergio Perez , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Force India Mercedes
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 