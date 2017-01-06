F1 »

#OnThisDay 2008: Ferrari unveils F2008 car

6 January 2017
Diving through the Crash.net archives with all the talk of F1 2017 car launches, on this day nine years ago Ferrari revealed the F2008
Not quite a throwback Thursday but diving through the Crash.net archives with all the talk of F1 2017 car launches, on this day nine years ago Ferrari revealed the F2008 alongside Felipe Massa and defending world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Ferrari entered 2008 as defending world drivers' and constructors' champions, running the #1 plate for the first time since Michael Schumacher's Ferrari era, and launched its F2008 in front of assembled media at its Fiorano base.

Despite its relatively early launch – almost two months before the 2008 F1 season opener – Massa was keen for the Italian manufacturer to step up development in preparation for the charge from its rivals including McLaren, BMW-Sauber and Renault.

Massa calls for Ferrari to be ready – First published 6th January 2008

Felipe Massa appeared impatient at the launch of the new Ferrari F2008, aware that the Scuderia will come under renewed pressure from its rivals from the first race of the season in Australia.

Although the Prancing Horse took both titles in 2007, the Brazilian knows that it cannot afford to rest on its laurels for long, with the likes of McLaren, BMW-Sauber and, if Fernando Alonso has anything to do with it, Renault all likely to be snapping at its heels from the opening day in Melbourne.

"Seeing the car for the first time is like welcoming a boy into a family," Massa said. "But now it is important to work to make him grow in the best way.

"The first impression of the car is that it is really beautiful, just like every other Ferrari, but that is not enough. The looks are important, but the performance and the reliability are even more important.

"The team has to work to make the car immediately fast and reliable. We have to do some more work on it before the first race and we want to check its performance before we make any further comments."

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Sauber
Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen pose with the new Ferrari 2008 and team boss Stefano Domenicali [pic credit: Ferrari SpA]
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, Start of the race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB12 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C34 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS16 and Esteban Gutierrez (MEX) Haas F1 Team VF-16

