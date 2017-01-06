F1 »

Brazilian GP heartbreak sparked Manor downfall

6 January 2017
Stephen Fitzpatrick admits that ninth place finish by Sauber's Felipe Nasr in the Brazilian GP has potentially cost Manor it's F1 future.
Brazilian GP heartbreak sparked Manor downfall
Brazilian GP heartbreak sparked Manor downfall
Manor Racing owner Stephen Fitzpatrick has admitted the team's failure to repel Sauber in the fight for tenth in the 2016 Formula 1 World Championship constructors' standings has potentially cost it a future in the sport.

Six years after making its F1 debut under the Virgin Racing label, Manor enjoyed its strongest-ever season in the sport last season courtesy of its youthful driver line-up comprising Pascal Wehrlein, Rio Haryanto and Esteban Ocon, and its competitive Mercedes power units.

Culminating in a hard fought 10th place finish for Wehrlein in the Austrian Grand Prix – marking only the second time in its history that Manor had scored points – the minnow outfit was seemingly on course for a significant prize money reward provided it could retain its 10th place in the constructors' ahead of Sauber.

NEWS: Manor on the brink of collapse after slipping into administration

However, when Felipe Nasr claimed a ninth place result in the weather-affected Brazilian Grand Prix – the penultimate round of the season – to promote Sauber ahead of Manor to tenth, it cost the British outfit approximately £10 million in revenue.

Coming at a time when Fitzpatrick – who purchased the team ahead of the 2015 season – had been discussing terms with potential investors, the loss of tenth overall has seemingly dealt a fatal blow to talks.

"For much of the season we were on track," Fitzpatrick told the BBC. "But the dramatic race in Brazil ended our hopes of [finishing 10th] and ultimately brought into doubt the team's ability to race in 2017. We made a huge amount of progress on and off track but ultimately it was not enough."

Administrators have been called in to handle the affairs of Just Racing Services Ltd – owners of Manor Racing – but while the search for a new buyer goes on, it admits there is a limited window in which to save the team.

Somewhat ironically, having delivered the result that dealt the blow to the team,, Nasr was one of the drivers in the frame for one of Manor's yet-to-be-filled seats.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Mercedes , Formula 1 , manor , Sauber , Brazilian Grand Prix , Austrian Grand Prix , rio haryanto , pascal wehrlein , esteban ocon , Stephen Fitzpatrick
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
13.11.2016 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Manor Racing MRT05 and Felipe Nasr (BRA) Sauber C34
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 