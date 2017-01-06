Renault reveals tongue-in-cheek F1 2017 launch date

Renault Sport F1 has confirmed it will be pulling the covers off its 2017 F1 challenger on February 21st, giving it the jump on rivals Force India, Mercedes and Ferrari.
In a direct reference to their rivals, Renault - the fourth team to announce its plans - mimicked Force India and Mercedes' announcements with its own 'teaser' save the date card, albeit with complementary stick figure.
It has also opted to launch of 21st, following Ferrari who first announced on 24th, Mercedes on 23rd and Force India yesterday on 22nd.
Lookfamiliar?
Renault didn't divulge the name of the car, or the location of the launch, though both Force India and Mercedes will take place at Silverstone, close to Renault's Enstone UK base.
Returning to F1 as a fully-fledged constructor in 2016, Renault endured a tough comeback season with just three top ten finishes all year. For 2017, the French firm has retained Jolyon Palmer and signed Nico Hulkenberg from Force India.
