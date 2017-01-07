Ecclestone "worried" about Silverstone, but not British GP

Bernie Ecclestone says he is concerned about the situation with Silverstone, but is confident Britain will continue to hold an F1 race, adding there are “two other opportunities”.News the race is under threat broke, after it emerged Silverstone's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club are considering activating its break clause due to the costs of running the event.Ecclestone, however, is keen to see the race continue at Silverstone, although he concedes it is possible the British GP could drop off the calendar for one year if Silverstone does fall by the wayside.“We don't want to lose [it] and we are not going to lose Formula 1 in Great Britain,” Ecclestone said in an interview with“We won't let them [the fans] down. Maybe there will have to be a year without it, but normally we are going to be alright.”“We don't want to lose it at Silverstone, for sure,” he added. “We will have to see exactly what is happening and what the problems are. They say they are losing money, but people don't understand why. The place is full and other countries don't have such big crowds as we have and don't have the same problems.“It's also a bit of a pity that our government doesn't help a little bit because the British Grand Prix is good for England, good for business, good for everybody.“It is not a case of being good for FOM either because we could go anywhere. It doesn't make any difference. We don't need to fill the bank, which it doesn't do as it happens, because it is the cheapest race we have got.”Quizzed on the prospects for Britain, if Silverstone does activate its break clause, Eccelstone stressed there are other options.“In England we have two other opportunities. Not circuits, two other opportunities. I am not going to say where it is. We will see.“We are not worried about losing Formula 1 in England, I am worried about losing Formula 1 at Silverstone, that's all.”