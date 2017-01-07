F1 »

Ecclestone "worried" about Silverstone, but not British GP

7 January 2017
Bernie Ecclestone: We are not worried about losing Formula 1 in England, I am worried about losing Formula 1 at Silverstone, that's all
Ecclestone "worried" about Silverstone, but not British GP
Ecclestone "worried" about Silverstone, but not British GP
Bernie Ecclestone says he is concerned about the situation with Silverstone, but is confident Britain will continue to hold an F1 race, adding there are “two other opportunities”.

News the race is under threat broke this week, after it emerged Silverstone's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club are considering activating its break clause due to the costs of running the event.

Ecclestone, however, is keen to see the race continue at Silverstone, although he concedes it is possible the British GP could drop off the calendar for one year if Silverstone does fall by the wayside.

“We don't want to lose [it] and we are not going to lose Formula 1 in Great Britain,” Ecclestone said in an interview with ITV News.

“We won't let them [the fans] down. Maybe there will have to be a year without it, but normally we are going to be alright.”

“We don't want to lose it at Silverstone, for sure,” he added. “We will have to see exactly what is happening and what the problems are. They say they are losing money, but people don't understand why. The place is full and other countries don't have such big crowds as we have and don't have the same problems.

“It's also a bit of a pity that our government doesn't help a little bit because the British Grand Prix is good for England, good for business, good for everybody.

“It is not a case of being good for FOM either because we could go anywhere. It doesn't make any difference. We don't need to fill the bank, which it doesn't do as it happens, because it is the cheapest race we have got.”

Quizzed on the prospects for Britain, if Silverstone does activate its break clause, Eccelstone stressed there are other options.

“In England we have two other opportunities. Not circuits, two other opportunities. I am not going to say where it is. We will see.

“We are not worried about losing Formula 1 in England, I am worried about losing Formula 1 at Silverstone, that's all.”
by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Silverstone , Bernie Ecclestone , British GP
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.07.2016 - Bernie Ecclestone (GBR), President and CEO of FOM
10.07.2016 - Race, Bernie Ecclestone (GBR), President and CEO of FOM
11.11.2016 - Free Practice 2, Bernie Ecclestone (GBR), President and CEO of FOM

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 