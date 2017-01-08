F1 »

Hakkinen says Bottas in ‘dream situation’, confirms Mercedes negotiations

8 January 2017
Mika Hakkinen: The situation for a driver cannot be any better than when you are wanted by a team, especially a team like Mercedes that has dominated Formula One.
Hakkinen says Bottas in ‘dream situation’, confirms Mercedes negotiations
Hakkinen says Bottas in ‘dream situation’, confirms Mercedes negotiations
Mika Hakkinen says Valtteri Bottas is now in a “dream situation” given he looks almost certain to take over the prime Mercedes seat vacated by Nico Rosberg.

Bottas has been heavily tipped to succeed newly retired 2016 F1 champion Rosberg at Mercedes since it became apparent the team had approached Williams about releasing him from their contract.

Speaking in an interview with Finnish broadcaster MTV, Hakkinen confirmed negotiations have indeed taken place, although as yet no deal has been announced.

“The situation for a driver cannot be any better than when you are wanted by a team, especially a team like Mercedes that has dominated Formula One,” said the 1998 and 1999 F1 World Champion, who helps manage Bottas' career, along with Didier Coton and Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff.

“It is a dream situation. We have to enjoy it and also take care that this continues into the future.”

Asked if it is possible for Bottas to win a championship with Mercedes, Hakkinen replied: “Yes, I can see that.

“When you get in that situation and in that team, which is at the top of a mountain and which has won championships and races, then it is a matter of developing yourself and getting those wins and the championship,” he underlined.




Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Williams , Mercedes , Valtteri Bottas , Mika Hakkinen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.11.2016 - Race, Mika Hakkinen (FIN), ex F1 driver and Paddy Lowe (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Executive Director
27.11.2016 - Race, David Coulthard (GBR), Mika Hakkinen (FIN), ex F1 driver and Mark Webber (AUS)
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38
04.09.2016 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38
06.10.2016 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 