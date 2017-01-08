Hakkinen says Bottas in ‘dream situation’, confirms Mercedes negotiations

Mika Hakkinen says Valtteri Bottas is now in a “dream situation” given he looks almost certain to take over the prime Mercedes seat vacated by Nico Rosberg.Bottas has been heavily tipped to succeed newly retired 2016 F1 champion Rosberg at Mercedes since it became apparent the team had approached Williams about releasing him from their contract.Speaking in an interview with Finnish broadcaster, Hakkinen confirmed negotiations have indeed taken place, although as yet no deal has been announced.“The situation for a driver cannot be any better than when you are wanted by a team, especially a team like Mercedes that has dominated Formula One,” said the 1998 and 1999 F1 World Champion, who helps manage Bottas' career, along with Didier Coton and Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff.“It is a dream situation. We have to enjoy it and also take care that this continues into the future.”Asked if it is possible for Bottas to win a championship with Mercedes, Hakkinen replied: “Yes, I can see that.“When you get in that situation and in that team, which is at the top of a mountain and which has won championships and races, then it is a matter of developing yourself and getting those wins and the championship,” he underlined.