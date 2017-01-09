F1 »

Donington Park brushes off British GP speculation

9 January 2017
Donington Park's board has refuted the notion of stepping in to replace Silverstone as the host of the F1 British Grand Prix.
Donington Park brushes off British GP speculation
Donington Park brushes off British GP speculation
Donington Park's board has refuted the notion of stepping in to replace Silverstone as the host of the F1 British Grand Prix, as alternative venues are assessed after the Northamptonshire-based circuit considered its position on hosting the race.

A letter circulated to the British Racing Drivers' Club sent by chairman John Grant has asked members to consider binning the British Grand Prix in an early break-out clause with FOM by 2019.

Silverstone currently holds a contract with Bernie Ecclestone to host the British Grand Prix until 2026 but has struggled to turn a profit in recent years and the BRDC feels it cannot risk its asset until then, which has led to ex-F1 driver Sir Jackie Stewart and Damon Hill calling for the British government to step in.

Early indicators have assessed other potential venues for the British race if Silverstone did fall by the wayside, with Donington Park being on the top of prospective lists.

The Leicestershire circuit won the right to host the race in 2008 but had to pull out after failing to meet the £135 million development costs, which almost killed off the track completely, but has since recovered from the brink.

QUIZ: Can you guess the F1 car from these teasers?

A statement given to The Guardian from the Donington Park management states the circuit has no plans to return to F1 hosting duties.

“The board has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of bidding for the British Grand Prix,” a Donington Park spokesperson said to The Guardian.

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Other potential venues mentioned as replacements have been Rockingham and Brands Hatch but neither have shown interest in joining F1 and would also need considerable redevelopment to meet FIA Grade 1 circuit standards.

A fourth option speculated is the to-be-built Circuit of Wales, which holds the MotoGP British race hosting rights until 2024, and can potentially be built to Grade 1 specification but the race is currently held at Silverstone until the circuit is completed.

In a recent interview with ITV, Ecclestone says he has no worries regarding the future of the British Grand Prix but is concerned about the current situation at Silverstone.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Bernie Ecclestone , Formula 1 , Donington Park , Circuit of Wales
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


mrfill

January 09, 2017 12:59 PM

Once bitten, twice shy eh? Not a chance of a Central London street race. A week of disruption is not feasible. The BRDC are on their own and are just posturing. As for the Circuit of Wallies, lets see if the the first spade is lifted sometime. Don't hold your breath though....


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 