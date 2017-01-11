F1 »

Vasseur parts ways with Renault after one year

11 January 2017
Renault announces the exit of its team principal Fred Vasseur after just one year at the helm of the manufacturer outfit.
Vasseur parts ways with Renault after one year
Vasseur parts ways with Renault after one year
Renault Sport F1 has announced Frederic Vasseur is exiting the team after just one year at the helm of the manufacturer outfit.

The Frenchman was snapped up by Renault ahead of the manufacturer's return to F1 as a constructor entry in 2016 having enjoyed significant success in junior categories with multiple GP2 and GP3 champions ART Grand Prix.

After initially holding the role of Renault racing director, Vasseur was reassigned to the position of team principal in July but has now agreed with the team to leave by 'mutual consent' with immediate effect.

“Both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future,” read a Renault statement.

“The outlook of Renault's second season back in Formula 1, as well as the resources implemented to meet them, will be set out in detail at the presentation of the team's new race car.”

Renault Sport F1 will be headed up President Jerome Stoll and Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul, with more details set to be made public on 21st February when the team launches its 2017 F1 challenger.

Renault endured a tough return to F1 action in 2016, the late takeover of the Lotus team leaving it with an outdated car and a major restructure operation to complete. After scoring just eight points in 2016, Renault heads into the 2017 season with new signing Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer.

F1 2017 is coming! Check out the latest launch dates from teams HERE

GUESS THE CAR: Think you know your F1 cars? Test your knowledge with these teasers



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Formula 1 , Renault , Nico Hulkenberg , Frederic Vasseur , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.10.2016 - Free Practice 2, Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Renault Sport Formula One Team Racing Director
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 