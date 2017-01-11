F1 »

Motorsport news in 30 Seconds: Lowe out and Manor doubts

11 January 2017
The biggest breaking news in motorsport from the past week squeezed into 30 seconds.
The biggest breaking news in motorsport from the past week squeezed into 30 seconds, from Silverstone throwing the F1 British Grand Prix into uncertainty, Manor's survival on the line and both Paddy Lowe and Fred Vasseur exiting Mercedes and Reanult respectively.


