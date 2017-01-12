Alonso names his ‘number one’ F1 team-mate

Fernando Alonso says if he could only pick one team-mate for his F1 career he would select Giancarlo Fisichella, over the likes of Felipe Massa or Jenson Button.The two-time F1 world champion has given a quick-fire interview to the official Formula 1 website and has named a couple of surprise answers.Despite building an buddy atmosphere since returning to McLaren in 2015 with Button as his team-mate the Spaniard opted for Fisichella if he could only pick one team-mate in his F1 career.Perhaps it is not too surprising given he was team-mates with Fisichella at Renault for his back-to-back F1 world titles but given the number of high profile team-mates – including Button, Massa, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton – the Italian driver is clearly someone Alonso holds in high regards.Other surprising highlights include picking Basketball over F1 for the one sport he could do for the rest of his life and would prefer trains over cars as his one mode of transport.His one motorsport to watch would be MotoGP while unsurprisingly his most cherished racing memory in winning his second straight F1 world title at the 2006 Brazilian Grand Prix.Alonso will have a new F1 team-mate in 2017 when he welcomes Stoffel Vandoorne to the driver line-up as he takes over from Button who is set for a sabbatical year out of the sport.