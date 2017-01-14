F1 »

McLaren to start Alonso contract talks "a few races" into 2017

14 January 2017
Zak Brown: Obviously we'd love to keep him [Fernando Alonso]. But we're just going to see how things go and kick off those conversations a few races into the year
McLaren to start Alonso contract talks "a few races" into 2017
McLaren to start Alonso contract talks "a few races" into 2017
McLaren intends to start negotiations with Fernando Alonso about a new contract “a few races” into the 2017 F1 season, executive director Zak Brown has revealed.

Alonso re-joined McLaren on a three-year deal in 2015, and while he has previously said he is 100% committed to the team, he hasn't stood on the F1 podium now since Hungary 2014, when he was in his final season with Ferrari, and his last win was in Spain the previous year. The Spaniard has also hinted at a possible exit should the new formula this season not provide the 'extreme' challenge he craves.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Brown admitted Alonso will be in demand, but that they are keen to retain him.

“He's definitely committed to the project, but his contract is up and he's in high demand as you can imagine,” Brown confirmed.

“[Sebastian] Vettel's out of contract next year [too], that's my understanding. So as you can imagine, next year's going to be an exciting driver market.

“Obviously we'd love to keep him. He's one of the greatest drivers on the track, if not the best.

“But we're just going to see how things go and kick off those conversations a few races into the year.”

Who said that? Link the quote to the F1 star!

Brown also conceded that Alonso's decision will hinge on how McLaren-Honda performs and if it can make another step forward.

“Yeah. If I were him, I'd want to see how we perform before I started making decisions,” Brown added. “You can't blame him for that.”

“But I think we're all waiting to see and that goes both ways,” he underlined.






Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Mclaren , Zak Brown , McLaren-Honda
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.11.2016 - Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director
26.11.2016 - (L-R) Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director and Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director
13.11.2016 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
26.11.2016 - Qualifying, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
24.11.2016 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ynot1664

January 14, 2017 5:41 PM

richard:
kma55: Knowing his luck he'll probably leave and then McLaren will start winning races again.
well, he didnt seem to be able to cope with a poor car. button was every bit as good and for a far far lower salary. and button would not be classed as a very top driver. so yes, van doorne may also show up ferdi
Alonso 10th in the championship Button 15th so close wasn't it did you watch any races last season


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 