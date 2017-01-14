Toro Rosso 2017 F1 car passes crash tests

Toro Rosso has confirmed its 2017 car has passed the mandatory FIA crash tests ahead of the start of pre-season testing.
The Italian team made the announcement via its official Twitter account, tagging in its two drivers Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz and tweeting a picture of them doing a high-five, with the caption: “So guys, good news… You've got a car to go testing with!#AllCrashTestsPassed #WellDoneTeam.”
Who said that? Link the quote to the F1 star!
After using year-old Ferrari engines in 2016, Toro Rosso reverts back to Renault power units this year, the same spec as supplied to the factory Renault F1 team and to sister team Red Bull Racing.
The first four-day pre-season test at Barcelona is scheduled to start on February 27, with the team expected to launch the STR12 around then.
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst