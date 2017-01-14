Toro Rosso 2017 F1 car passes crash tests

F1 »

14 January 2017
Toro Rosso has confirmed its 2017 car has passed the mandatory FIA crash tests ahead of the start of pre-season testing.

The Italian team made the announcement via its official Twitter account, tagging in its two drivers Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz and tweeting a picture of them doing a high-five, with the caption: “So guys, good news… You've got a car to go testing with!#AllCrashTestsPassed #WellDoneTeam.”

After using year-old Ferrari engines in 2016, Toro Rosso reverts back to Renault power units this year, the same spec as supplied to the factory Renault F1 team and to sister team Red Bull Racing.

The first four-day pre-season test at Barcelona is scheduled to start on February 27, with the team expected to launch the STR12 around then.









by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Toro Rosso , crash test , 2017
26.11.2016 - Qualifying, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR11
30.06.2016- Toro Rosso Logo
Scuderia Toro Rosso logo. 03.03.2016.

