Sir Stirling Moss hospitalised after 'serious' chest infection

Sir Stirling Moss is said to be in a “stable condition” after suffering a “serious chest infection” just prior to the Christmas period.The 87-year-old, who is often touted as the greatest driver never to have won the F1 World Championship, after finishing runner-up four-times in the 1950s, was admitted to hospital in Singapore on December 22 it has now been confirmed and despite some “complications” due to the severity of the infection he is said to be on the mend.A statement on his official website read:“Sir Stirling was admitted to hospital in Singapore on 22nd December 2016 with a serious chest infection.“Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished. However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.“In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends.“The hospital in Singapore is second to none and the consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful; as kind and caring as they are professional. Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team. She is very grateful to them all.“Once he is discharged from the hospital, it is Sir Stirling and Lady Moss's hope to stay in Singapore to enjoy a few days recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool.“A little something to make up for the cruise they missed and with the bonus of escaping from the English winter for a while longer.”Speaking to the, Lady Moss added: “It was not the Christmas we had in mind. He has never enjoyed the English winter, but this is a rather extreme way to avoid it! Onwards and upwards from here. He is such a fighter.”