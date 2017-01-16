F1 »

Norris: F1 junior programme on the horizon

16 January 2017
Lando Norris has held talks with a number of F1 teams about joining junior programmes but wants to use his rookie Euro F3 campaign to get teams chasing his signature
Lando Norris has held talks with a number of F1 teams about joining junior programmes but wants to use his rookie FIA European Formula 3 campaign to get teams chasing his signature.

The highly-rated 17-year-old picked up the McLaren BRDC Award last year having won the Toyota Racing Series, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC series. After making a wildcard outing for Carlin in the final round of Euro F3 at Hockenheim last season, Norris has committed to a full campaign in the championship with the British team in 2017.

As part of the McLaren BRDC award Norris will receive a test in a McLaren Formula 1 car and has hosted initial interest from F1 teams in recent months.

Norris is yet to commit to an F1 junior programme and aims to use his maiden Euro F3 season to continue to catch the eye of a number of teams before making any firm decisions.

“I have been to a few F1 teams where we have sat down and had a chat but nothing has gone further than that,” Norris said. “It is good to know a few people, those that run the junior programmes, but the main thing for me is to do well this year and that will be the turning point to joining one.

“Some F1 teams look into Formula Renault or Formula 4 but all will look at European Formula 3 and that is where they mainly get their drivers from. I think this year is one of the key years to show what I can do and the best way to do that is to go out and win."

Despite the speculation and interest whipped up around the British teenager he is keen to keep his feet on the ground and continue his storming progress in the junior categories.

"I'm interested in joining one as long as it doesn't change my mentality or put me under pressure this year," he said. “This year the only focus is to win.

"If I can go out and do that things will come with it and then in the future over the next few years there will be more of a chance of getting into F1 by joining a junior programme.”

by Haydn Cobb

