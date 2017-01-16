McLaren's 2017 F1 car launch clashes with Ferrari

The clock is ticking… and the countdown to our 2017 car launch on Friday February 24th begins. pic.twitter.com/5qNSqfVLtw — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 16, 2017

McLaren will unveil its 2017 F1 challenger on Friday 24th February, the same day as Ferrari's launch, and just three days before the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.The Woking based team confirmed its launch on its official Twitter page with the date in a distinct dayglow orange – potentially echoing towards a colour scheme tweak – as the squad readies its preparation for the new campaign.McLaren will line-up with Fernando Alonso and rookie Stoffel Vandoorne after Jenson Button confirmed he would take a one-year sabbatical from F1 in 2017. The British team also has a new chief in the shape of Zak Brown having replaced the ousted Ron Dennis at the helm in recent months.McLaren's launch is set to clash with Ferrari's own launch at Fiorano. Renault remains the team to first reveal its 2017 car on the 21st February followed by Force India (22nd) and Mercedes (23rd) which will both be hosted at Silverstone.2017 will mark the third season of McLaren's return to partnership with Honda in Formula 1.