Rosberg takes up Mercedes ambassador role

Reigning F1 world champion Nico Rosberg won't be leaving the sport entirely after accepting an ambassador role with Mercedes for 2017.
The German driver made the shock decision to retire from F1 just days after clinching the 2016 drivers' world title in Abu Dhabi, which left a hole in the Mercedes driver line-up for this season.
Mercedes has moved to sign Valtteri Bottas from Williams, with Felipe Massa making a retirement U-turn to re-join Williams, but Rosberg will remain in the Mercedes fold after agreeing to become an ambassador for the team in 2017.
Rosberg's first commitment with Mercedes will see him alongside former team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Geneva for a IWC Schaffhausen sponsor commitment.
'Trust me I know what I'm doing': Check out F1's best team swaps
It is unclear whether Rosberg will be present at any F1 Grand Prix in 2017 but is expected to make a number of sponsor appearances in throughout the season for Mercedes.
Who said that? Try to link the quote to the F1 star
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst