F1 »

Lewis Hamilton & I will be a great pairing – Bottas

17 January 2017
"I am in my fifth season so I have some kind of experience but I still feel I haven't achieved anything in F1..."
Lewis Hamilton & I will be a great pairing – Bottas
Lewis Hamilton & I will be a great pairing – Bottas
Valtteri Bottas is confident he can establish a positive working relationship with new Mercedes AMG Petronas team-mate Lewis Hamilton following the confirmation he will join the title-winning team for the 2017 F1 season.

The Finn has been chosen to replace Nico Rosberg following the new champion's shock decision to retire from the sport just days after winning the 2016 F1 title, Bottas joining Mercedes on a reported one-year deal.

Switching from Williams, where he scored nine podiums during a four-year stint with the British team, Bottas will go toe-to-toe with new team-mate and three-time champion Hamilton, who endured a famously fractious relationship with Rosberg during their time together.

Despite this, Bottas remains positive about what can be achieved from a team perspective and is confident he can work well with the British driver.

“Lewis will be a great reference, he is a three-time world champion and everyone knows exactly how good he is,” he said. “It will be a great pairing with Lewis, being his team-mate for me to compare to him, but for us to work together and push the team forward.

“We have raced many years together but I am still getting to know him better but if you think of the driving side and working as a team, I see it can be very good.

“He obviously has more experience than me but I see us as a good pair for the team. I am sure we can work well together and share a lot of things. Hopefully push each other forward, which is good for the team.”

With his sights set firmly on winning his first F1 race this year, Bottas adds that he feels he 'hasn't achieved anything in F1' and still has plenty to learn.

“I am in my fifth season so I have some kind of experience but I still feel I haven't achieved anything in F1. I am really hungry for the wins and for us to win the title. For me personally, I am prepared to work really hard. I am still young and fast.”



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Williams , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 