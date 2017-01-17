F1 »

Massa explains ‘unique events’ behind F1 exit turnaround

17 January 2017
Felipe Massa says the change in circumstances at Williams made it his best option for 2017 and is coming back for Williams rather than F1.
Massa explains ‘unique events’ behind F1 exit turnaround
Massa explains ‘unique events’ behind F1 exit turnaround
Felipe Massa says Nico Rosberg's shock retirement started a chain of events which led to him returning to Williams for 2017 and sees Valtteri Bottas join Mercedes as the German's replacement.

The Brazilian driver paid an emotional farewell to F1 last year at his home race and in Abu Dhabi but after confirming his decision to go back on his retirement from the sport he is now preparing for the 2017 F1 world championship with Williams.

Massa, who insists he would only have returned to the sport with Williams, says his potential comeback became his best option once there was a place for him at the Grove-based squad with Bottas being lured to Mercedes.

“I think what happened at the end of last season with Nico's unexpected retirement sparked a unique turn of events,” Massa said. “Valtteri has been offered a fantastic opportunity and, as a result, an opportunity arose for me.

“I was touched by the response from so many fans who wanted to see me back in the sport. That was certainly a factor in the decision, so I'd like to thank the fans for their support. When I received the call it was an offer I couldn't refuse.

“My return is not about seeing Formula One as the best option, but is about seeing the role at Williams as the best option. I would not have returned for any other team.”

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Massa is confident he'll still be on the competitive edge despite his long goodbye last year and is keen to play a pivotal role in the development of the 2017 Williams F1 car – expected to be called the FW40 – and help his new rookie team-mate Lance Stroll.

“Coming back to help give stability and experience to drive things forward in 2017 was something that felt right to do,” he said.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Williams , Mercedes , Formula One , Nico Rosberg , Felipe Massa , Valtteri Bottas , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
18.03.2016 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW38 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams FW38
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 