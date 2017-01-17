Jules Bianchi has street named after him in Nice

French city Nice will honour the late Jules Bianchi by naming a street after the Formula 1 driver, while Tech 1 Racing will run Jules Bianchi Society logos on its racing liveries in Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 for 2017.
Bianchi finished runner-up in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series title with the French team in 2012 before going on to make his F1 debut with Marussia a year later.
Tech 1 is backing the Jules Bianchi Society, set-up by Philippe and Christine Bianchi, which works to help young patients and their families in local hospitals in Nice as well as backing young drivers in kart racing.
Nice city officials confirmed a street located in front of the Allianz Riviera stadium will be named after Bianchi and will hold a special ceremony on Monday 23rd January.
In July 2015, Bianchi succumbed to his injuries sustained in an accident in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka and died in a Nice hospital aged 25, becoming the first F1 driver to be killed by injuries sustained during a Grand Prix since Ayrton Senna.