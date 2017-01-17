Bottas a great solution… but it won’t be easy – Rosberg

Very cool @MercedesAMGF1 and @valteribottas I'm sure it will be a successful fit. Will follow the Lewis vs Valteri battle with interest 😜 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) January 17, 2017



Nico Rosberg has reacted for the first time to the news that he will be replaced in the Mercedes AMG Petronas team by Valtteri Bottas.After weeks of speculation, Bottas was yesterday confirmed to be switching from Williams to take Rosberg's place at the title-winning F1 team in the wake of the German's shock decision to quit the sport just days after sealing his first F1 world championship.Speaking in avideo as part of a presentation for IWC watches in Geneva, Rosberg feels Bottas represents a 'good solution' for Mercedes and has no doubts that he can quickly get up to speed in his new surroundings."I think it's great news for the team,” he said. "I'm happy that they found a great solution quite quickly, that's awesome. I'm sure he's going to do a really, really good job and he'll blend in well."Asked whether he expects Bottas to pose a problem for Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg – who endured a famously fractious relationship with the Briton – admits remained neutral, simply suggesting it 'won't be easy' to go up against such a formidable team-mate."I'm going to be watching TV and I'm looking forward to seeing how Valtteri gets on, especially against Lewis because he is an awesome reference point, he's one of the best out there and one of the best of all time. It's not going to be easy for sure, so it's going to be interesting to follow."