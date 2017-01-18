F1 »

Wehrlein, Ocon progress to be watched closely – Wolff

18 January 2017
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff will be keeping a close eye on the progress of juniors Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon this year.
Wehrlein, Ocon progress to be watched closely – Wolff
Wehrlein, Ocon progress to be watched closely – Wolff
Toto Wolff says he will watch Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon's progress during the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship closely after the Mercedes juniors secured their place on this year's grid.

The pair raced together at Manor Racing in 2016 but Ocon switches to Force India in 2017 with Wehrlein this week confirmed as a Sauber F1 driver.

NEWS: New Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas discusses Lewis Hamilton relationship

In the week that saw Valtteri Bottas confirmed as Nico Rosberg's replacement in the title-winning Mercedes AMG Petronas team, the emergence that the Finn is on a one-year deal is being viewed as a possible opportunity for Ocon or Wehrlein to potentially prove themselves capable of a promotion in 2018.

Indeed, Wolff says he is keen to see how both Ocon and Wehrlein will fare in their new surroundings.

"It's been a busy week in the driver market and I am pleased to know that Pascal will be racing at Sauber to continue his development in F1. He had a good first season with Manor and we feel this is the right path for him in the sport.

“It's satisfying to have both of our Young Drivers taking on new challenges in F1 this year, with Esteban also racing at Force India. We'll be following their progress closely; I'm sure we've got an exciting season ahead of us."

FEATURE: For a country that has never hosted an F1 race, Finland sure knows how to produce fast driver!



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , manor , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas , Sauber , toto wolff , pascal wehrlein , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
04.09.2016 - Esteban Ocon (FRA) Manor Racing MRT05 and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Manor Racing MRT05
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 