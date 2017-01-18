F1 »

Gasly heads to Super Formula after F1 snub

18 January 2017
After missing out on a chance to race in F1 with Toro Rosso this year, Pierre Gasly keeps his Red Bull backing and will compete in Super Formula.
GP2 Series champion Pierre Gasly will race in the Japan-based Super Formula series with Red Bull-backing this season after missing out on a shot at graduating to F1.

The Frenchman was tipped to progress to F1 with Toro Rosso in 2017 having established himself in the GP2 championship fight only for the team to re-sign both Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat.

Despite this, Gasly – who would go on to secure the title in Abu Dhabi – will retain Red Bull backing in 2017 and move to Super Formula, following in footsteps of 2016 GP2 champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who raced in Japan before securing a 2017 McLaren F1 drive.

Revealed as part of a revised Red Bull Junior line up for 2017, Gasly will once again line up alongside Niko Kari, who moves from European F3 to GP3 with Arden, and Richard Verschoor, who steps up from Formula 4 to the Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0.

New to the Red Bull Junior family will be American racer Neil Verhagen and British youngster Dan Ticktum, both of whom will also race in the Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0 series.

Losing their place in the line-up will be Sergio Sette Camara – despite scoring a podium in the Macau Grand Prix – and MSA Formula driver Luis Leeds.

