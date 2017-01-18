F1 »

FIA gives green light to Liberty Media takeover of F1

18 January 2017
Liberty Media's takeover of Formula 1 has been backed by the FIA in a unanimous vote by the World Motor Sport Council which met in Geneva.
FIA gives green light to Liberty Media takeover of F1
FIA gives green light to Liberty Media takeover of F1
Liberty Media's takeover of Formula 1 has been backed by the FIA in a unanimous vote by the World Motor Sport Council which met in Geneva.

One day after Liberty Media shareholders voted through the takeover process of the commercial rights of Formula 1 in the USA, the FIA has also given the nod for the buyout from CVC to Liberty Media.

Representatives from Liberty Media gave a presentation to senior FIA officials at the WSMC meeting to clear up any questions surrounding the American's groups plans and the decision was voted through unanimously, as confirmed by a statement from the FIA.

"Liberty, Formula One Group and the FIA intend to collaborate to create a constructive relationship that will ensure the continued success and the development of the FIA Formula One World Championship in the long term,” the statement read. "The World Motor Sport Council's decision confirms the FIA's belief that Liberty, as a renowned media organisation with expertise in both sport and entertainment, is clearly well positioned to ensure the continued development of its pinnacle Championship.

"The FIA holds a one per cent shareholding in Delta Topco. As part of the sale by CVC to Liberty Media Corporation, and in line with the agreements between the FIA and the Formula One Group, the FIA will be dragged along in the sale process under the same conditions as CVC and all the other shareholders.

"The FIA looks forward to working with the new owners of the Formula One Group on further developing the unrivalled global spectacle that is the FIA Formula One World Championship for all stakeholders."

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Liberty Media billionaire owner John Malone is expected to keep an eye on the sport during the initial months of taking control in an effort to better understanding, but it has already hinted at its grand plans to widen the sport's reach.

Bernie Ecclestone remains in charge of the running the sport directly, though the sale is being seen as first indications of F1's plans when the 86 year-old retires.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Bernie Ecclestone , Formula One , Formula 1 , liberty media
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
12.06.2016 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Force India reveals the launch date for its 2017 F1 challenge
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 