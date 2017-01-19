‘No regrets’ as Magnussen explains Haas choice over Renault

Kevin Magnussen says he has 'no regrets' about choosing the privateer Haas team over an extended stay with a fully factory Renault outfit for the 2017 Formula 1 season.The Dane will enter into his third F1 season with his third different team after turning down the offer a new deal with Renault in favour of a switch to the American Haas outfit, itself preparing for only its second season in the top flight following its 2016 debut.Indeed, though some have raised eyebrows at Magnussen's decision to snub a former title-winning set-up with significant manufacturer backing – despite a tough 2016 campaign -, he says he is only viewing his switch to Haas as a positive forward step for his career."I had an offer [with Renault] that I couldn't accept because I had a better offer, and now I'm here, so I'm happy how it turned out,” he toldin an interview at the Haas factory. “You can't completely compare the situation and what happened at McLaren with what happened at Renault because at McLaren I wanted to stay, the team wanted to stay, but there were things at the top which meant it was chosen not to continue with me."I don't regret anything... There's so many people at both McLaren and Renault I still speak to and have a great relationship with, just certain things didn't work out and I'm happy with how things did work out."Magnussen made his F1 debut in 2014 with McLaren – famously scoring a podium in his maiden race -, only to spend his 2015 on the sidelines after losing out to Jenson Button in a 'shootout' for one remaining seat available at the Woking team.Returning to F1 in 2016 with Renault, Magnussen struggled to show form with a team reeling from the late purchase of Lotus and the difficulties in getting its dated chassis up to speed.With this in mind, Magnussen feels he hasn't had the right opportunity to show his performance in F1 but is confident Haas will allow him to do so.“I feel a bit unlucky with the two teams I've been with. I think I should have been able to have achieve more with both. I lost the seat at McLaren for reasons that were a little bit strange, and then we parted ways at Renault because we didn't think it worked."[Renault] was just a great chance to get back into F1. I'd lost a seat to Fernando at McLaren, had a year completely out of racing, so to get back into F1 was a huge chance. I enjoyed that a lot and it was very important for me to get it because it was very last minute. It's taken me to here, which I think is a place I can build myself and gain experience and grow with the team. That for me is a very good situation.”Magnussen's decision to leave Renault has been partially vindicated by the recent exit of team boss Frederic Vasseur after just a single year in the post.