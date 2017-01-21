Ecclestone to exit next week?

F1 »

21 January 2017
Bernie Ecclestone's reign as F1 ringmaster could come to an end next week, it has been claimed.

According to Sky News, Liberty Media has offered him a “less hands-on role - with a title such as life president”. It also says that Chase Carey, who was appointed as F1's new chairman at the end of last year, has lined up former ESPN executive Sean Bratches to run the commercial side of the sport, while ex-Ferrari and ex-Mercedes man Ross Brawn will have a “key role” on the sporting side.

Liberty Media's takeover moved closer on Wednesday after it was backed by the FIA in a unanimous vote by the World Motor Sport Council.

Speaking the day after that announcement, Ecclestone conceded he didn't know if he will stay on as chief executive officer once Liberty Media fully completes its acquisition of F1.

“We will have to see how we set the company up,” he told Press Association Sport. “It is not a case of my terms, it is a case of let's have a look and see which way they would like to go.

“It is something that would have happened anyway. We need to put something together if I am not here because I have become deceased or something, and it is about time we did that.

“We were in the middle [of that] and when we knew these people were probably going to buy, we backed off and thought 'let's wait because they own the company and it is up to them to decide who or what they want'.”

Quizzed on the fact it had been thought he would remain at the helm for three years, the 86-year-old added: “That is what they asked for.

“In fact we are going to try to put together people that can look after all the things I have been trying to find people to do, which is the sponsorship and things like that.

“As I said, let's see how we are going to operate.”


by Rob Wilkins

