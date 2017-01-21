F1 »

For anyone to catch Mercedes is a big ask – Button

21 January 2017
Jenson Button believes Mercedes will again be the team to beat in 2017
Jenson Button says it will be a “big ask” for anyone to catch Mercedes this season, despite the massive regulation changes.

Button also believes that the revisions – which are predicted to increase lap speeds by three to five seconds – could actually end up suiting Mercedes even more given the team has the top engine.

“For anyone to catch Mercedes is a big ask, it really is,” Button said at the Race of Champions in Miami according to Motorsport.com.

“They've been so strong the last three years. Nobody knows with completely different regulations.

“With the way the regulations are now, there's a lot more drag. So you need massive amounts of power, which Mercedes seems to have. I think if anyone challenges them, then they'll have done a great job over this winter.”

Meanwhile, Button added that the sport needs the racing to be more unpredictable this year after the way Mercedes has dominated the last three seasons.

“We all want a positive season, it's important for F1 to have many teams fighting at the front,” he continued. “We definitely need that after the last three years. And with the new regulations, it's very positive for the sport, something that it also needed. We've got to hope that this is the start of great things for Formula 1 in the future.”


by Rob Wilkins

