WATCH: Wehrlein's scary ROC crash

Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein suffered a big crash in the Race Of Champions in Miami on Saturday.
The incident happened during the group stages with Wehrlein's car touching that of fellow F1 driver Felipe Massa on the straight before it was pitched into a roll and into the barriers. Wehrlein and his passenger both escaped unharmed.
“Somehow I touched Felipe at the end of the straight and I drove over his tyre I think and that's why we flipped,” Wehrlein told Motorsport.com
.
“But the most important thing is that we're both okay, everyone is okay, it was definitely a shock...”
The individual competition was eventually won by former F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya
.
