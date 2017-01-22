F1 »

WATCH: Wehrlein's scary ROC crash

22 January 2017
Pascal Wehrlein crashes out of the Race Of Champions after colliding with fellow F1 driver Felipe Massa
WATCH: Wehrlein's scary ROC crash
WATCH: Wehrlein's scary ROC crash
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein suffered a big crash in the Race Of Champions in Miami on Saturday.

The incident happened during the group stages with Wehrlein's car touching that of fellow F1 driver Felipe Massa on the straight before it was pitched into a roll and into the barriers. Wehrlein and his passenger both escaped unharmed.

“Somehow I touched Felipe at the end of the straight and I drove over his tyre I think and that's why we flipped,” Wehrlein told Motorsport.com.

“But the most important thing is that we're both okay, everyone is okay, it was definitely a shock...”

The individual competition was eventually won by former F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya.





Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Sauber , Race of Champions , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
20.10.2016 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Manor Racing MRT05

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 