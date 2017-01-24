F1 »

Zak Brown pays tribute to the departing Ecclestone

24 January 2017
McLaren's Zak Brown is among the first to offer their thanks to Bernie Ecclestone as he exits his role as F1 chairman after 40 years.
Zak Brown pays tribute to the departing Ecclestone
Zak Brown pays tribute to the departing Ecclestone
McLaren Executive Director Zak Brown has offered a tribute to Bernie Ecclestone following the news he will be stepping down from the role of Chief Executive Officer after 40 years at the helm Formula 1.

The F1 supremo has been become a figure synonymous with F1 over the last four decades but the arrival of new owners Liberty Media was always expected to put his position under threat as it forges ahead with plans to modernise the sport.

Though many anticipated this to come later in the year, the 86 year-old will instead switch to a chairman emeritus role ahead of the 2017 season, with Chase Carey assuming his CEO duties.

A potentially seismic day for F1 ahead of what is expected to herald sweeping changes across the sport over the next couple of years, McLaren's Brown – who himself only took over from Ron Dennis at McLaren officially last month – paid tribute to Ecclestone whilst welcoming the new set-up comprising Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

“Formula 1 wouldn't be the international sporting power-house that it is today without the truly enormous contribution made over the past half-century by Bernie Ecclestone. Indeed, I can't think of a single other person who has had anything like as much influence on building a global sport as he has.

“Bernie will be a very hard act to follow, but he's created a fantastic springboard from which Chase Carey and his Liberty Media colleagues will be able to take Formula 1 forward and make it even bigger and even better. And we at McLaren will be eager to help them – indeed we already enjoy great relationships with the Liberty Media principals and we're looking forward to working very closely with them.

“How will 'bigger and better' manifest itself? I think the clue is in the words 'liberty' and 'media'. Over the next decade I expect the way Formula 1 is run will become both freer and more fan-friendly, and as such we can expect to see new generations of Formula 1 devotees recruited and delighted via the proactive embracing of digital and social media, gaming etc. Fan engagement is where it's at these days, and it's clear that the Liberty Media guys get that.

“But, as I say, today is a day on which we should all pay tribute to a remarkable visionary entrepreneur called Bernie Ecclestone, and to say thank you to him too.”

Tagged as: Mclaren , Bernie Ecclestone , Formula 1 , Zak Brown
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 1, Bernie Ecclestone (GBR), President and CEO of FOM and Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 