F1 »

Change would have been ‘challenging’ for Ecclestone – Carey

24 January 2017
Chase Carey explains the reasons behind the decision to ease Bernie Ecclestone out of his chief executive role after four decades.
Change would have been ‘challenging’ for Ecclestone – Carey
Change would have been ‘challenging’ for Ecclestone – Carey
New F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey says a new management structure was needed prior to his first season in charge of the sport as he explained his reasons for axing long-time figurehead Bernie Ecclestone.

With less than two months to go until the start of the 2017 season, it was announced yesterday that Ecclestone would be replaced by Carey as chief executive alongside his pre-existing chairman role.

The end of an era for one of the sport's most enduring figures, though management changes were always anticipated following Liberty Media's takeover in September, many had expected it to come later in the year.

However, Carey explained to Sky Sports F1 that he wanted to get a new management structure – which includes Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches - in place before the start of the season to allow them time to grow together.

Furthermore, he felt Ecclestone wouldn't have benefitted from the sweeping changes set to be implemented in the coming years having ruled the sport as a 'one-man show' for several decades.

“I think the reality is that Bernie has really ran the business as a one-man show. That's not a criticism, it's just the reality. Bernie has run it relatively alone... there is a team there, certainly give them credit for what they've done to help but Ross has really got respect across this business.

"I have yet to meet somebody that hasn't brought him up as somebody that would be invaluable as an addition to Formula 1, even when they didn't know this was happening.

"I had an endless list of people that would put Ross Brawn at the top as somebody that they think would be a wonderful addition to the Formula 1 organisation.”

Indeed, despite the manner of his abrupt exit – and the firm words that followed from Ecclestone himself -, Carey insists there remains respect between the two.

"For sure. Let me be clear, that respect was sincere. Bernie deserves enormous credit for the business that has been built over the last number of decades and realistically it just got sold for $8 billion, so the ultimate proof in the value he created is there for all to see,"

“But he has unique insights in the business, he understands it probably better than anyone else, his advice will be invaluable. He has been helpful to me to date and I look forward to his advice as we go forward."

"For sure. Bernie has run this business the majority of his adult life. When he's run it for the period he's run it I certainly understand that the change is going to be difficult for him and create challenges for him. “

"But hopefully we'll find a way that it continues to be rewarding for him. I want him to feel good about it. He will always be part of the Formula 1 family, he will always be welcome, and I want to try and make this something he can continue to feel part of. But it's a big change for him and I understand that."

Tagged as: Bernie Ecclestone , Formula 1 , Chase Carey
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


mrfill

January 24, 2017 12:15 PM

"Bernie deserves enormous credit for the business that has been built over the last number of decades and realistically it just got sold for $8 billion, so the ultimate proof in the value he created is there for all to see," Wasn't half the $8bn debt that had been run up? So the value of the company is only half what they claim...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 