FIA vows to ‘work closely’ with Carey, Liberty

FIA President Jean Todt says Formula 1's governing body is ready to 'work closely' alongside new CEO Chase Carey following a managerial shake up at the top of the rebranded Formula One Group.Following on from September's buy-out of F1 by American corporation Liberty Media, Carey will assume duties as F1's Chief Executive in place of Bernie Ecclestone, who has been axed after more than 40 years at the helm of series.Carey heads up a team that includes multiple title winning team principal and owner Ross Brawn in the role of managing director for sporting operations, while ESPN's Sean Bratches joins as managing director on the commercial side.Though Liberty has only hinted at its plans for F1 – including more races in the United States and a more 'Superbowl-feel' to events -, the FIA has vowed to co-operate, with Todt highlighting media as a specific region for growth.“As Formula One's governing body, the FIA would like to welcome the new CEO, Chase Carey and his entire team to the Championship,” Todt said.“The whole FIA organisation is looking forward to working closely together, with the common goal of improving and growing the sport further with the support of the highly recognised skills of Liberty Media Corporation in the media and sport domains.”Ecclestone, who will assume the role of Chairman Emiratus in the meantime, was also thanked for his service.“The world governing body of motor sport, the FIA wishes to thank the outgoing CEO of the Formula One Group, Bernie Ecclestone for more than 40 years of dedication to the FIA Formula One World Championship and as a member of both the F1 Commission and World Motor Sport Council.”