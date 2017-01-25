Vegas, New York and LA ‘Superbowl’ F1 races on the table

Chase Carey has revealed several US cities are being considered for a Formula 1 race as the new CEO dropped the clearest hint yet that the managing body will attempt to safeguard the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.An expansion of the crucial American market has been mooted ever since Liberty Media began its buyout of F1 in September, but plans are set to develop significantly following this week's managerial shake up, which has seen Carey replace Bernie Ecclestone as CEO.The Circuit of the Americas in Austin currently hosts the US Grand Prix, but there is a desire to add at least one more US-based street race event in a major city.Though Ecclestone has previously initiated talks to take F1 back to Las Vegas with a night race incorporating the famous 'Strip', Carey says New York, Miami and Los Angeles could also be targeted for an event that he says should echo the 'Superbowl' in spectacle."We're engaged with a number of markets that we think have the potential for a race,” he told. “We'd like to have a race that really is a major event in the US, at a destination city, so that means one of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas."A city where people would want to go for three days, four days, or a week, and have this race be the centre piece of this event like a SuperBowl is."Carey also played down fears Silverstone could lose the British Grand Prix without a re-negotiation of its current contract, saying F1's core European market should be nurtured.“Silverstone's a great race and I've been clear that the races in western Europe are an important foundation for the sport. We do want to grow globally, particularly in some of the markets where there are opportunities, but the foundations of the sport is western Europe and we want to make the races in western Europe as strong as they can be."We certainly plan to have a British race, I've only met John Grant (BRDC chairman) once so we haven't really had a chance to engage, but we think with every one of these races that we have an opportunity to make them bigger, broader, more exciting, more successful."We are excited about the opportunity to continue to build the sport at the track across western Europe and in Britain."The United States regularly hosted more than one event per year during the 1970s but has not done so since 1980.