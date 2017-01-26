F1 »

Renault inks BP–Castrol deal for F1 2017

26 January 2017
Renault inks a new deal with Castrol-BP for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship, replacing Total.
Renault inks BP–Castrol deal for F1 2017
Renault inks BP–Castrol deal for F1 2017
Renault Sport F1 has announced it will switch to BP and Castrol fuel and lubricants for the 2017 season, replacing Total.

The French firm has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Total in recent years as engine supplier to the Red Bull Racing team, but following Renault's return to F1 as a fully-fledged manufacturer last year it will head into 2017 in association with BP – Castrol.

“The return of BP and Castrol, brands with such strong heritage in motorsport, is very good news and opens new opportunities for our Formula 1 team,” said Renault Sport president Jerome Stoll. “BP's commitment highlights the ongoing appeal of Formula 1 to major multinational companies. We are very proud and motivated to have a technical partner and sponsor of this calibre.

Renault's decision to switch comes after Red Bull also opted to move away from Total in favour of a deal with to Mobil/Exxon, meaning the two teams will run the same engine with different products.

Indeed, with Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul suggesting application of fuel and lubricants will become an even more important element to race performance in 2017, he is delighted to be reviving a Renault-BP partnership that was last seen in 1997.

“With the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2017 Formula 1 season, power sensitivity will increase. Therefore fuels and lubricants will make an even greater difference to the overall performance of the car than they have since the new power unit regulations have been introduced in 2014,”

“The teams at BP and Castrol are very excited by the challenges offered by Formula 1 and we are confident they will help us achieve our ambitions for our new car in 2017 and beyond.”

Castrol-BP will also supply to the McLaren-Honda team in 2017 after losing its Exxon/Mobil1 deal to Red Bull.

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
26.11.2016 - Qualifying, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Renault Sport F1 Team RS16
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Motorsport in 30 Seconds, 11th January 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 