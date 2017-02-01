Paddy Lowe on brink of Williams switch

Former technical Mercedes chief Paddy Lowe is set to join Williams as its new head of technical department while also becoming a new shareholder.
Lowe was officially placed on gardening leave by Mercedes last month
and has been hotly tipped with a move to Williams after Pat Symonds departed the Grove-based squad.
According to reports on BBC Sport
, Lowe's confirmation at Williams is being finalised and expected to be announced within the coming weeks once he secures a final severance deal with Mercedes.
Lowe is expected to take up a seat on Williams board while also director the team's technical department and the Williams Advanced Engineering business.
The 54-year-old left Mercedes after guiding the German manufacturer to three consecutive world drivers' and constructors' crowns in F1.
Lowe started his F1 career with Williams as part of the team which created the FW14B with which Nigel Mansell secured the 1992 F1 world title.
