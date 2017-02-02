F1 »

More F1 drivers against ‘Halo’ than for it

2 February 2017
The FIA asks drivers for their opinion on the divisive 'Halo' cockpit protection device with more coming out against its introduction.
More F1 drivers against ‘Halo’ than for it
More F1 drivers against ‘Halo’ than for it
Plans to introduce a cockpit protection device for the 2018 Formula 1 season have come up against a potential stumbling block after drivers voted as a majority against it.

The divisive concept came close to being introduced for 2017 as part of this year's revised technical package but was deferred to 2018 after team bosses agreed it required more research and development.

FEATURE: In tribute to Manor, we salute F1's most dogged underdogs

With all teams being invited to trial the prototype during free practice sessions up to the end of the 2016 season, development was expected to continue into 2017.

However, despite vocal support from a number of high profile drivers throughout 2016 – including now retired champion Nico Rosberg -, an informal vote taken by the FIA of last year's 22 drivers reveals it is not finding favour.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, of the 16 responses received, five spoke out in favour of the device being introduced, with seven against and four indifferent.

OPINION: Should these drivers be racing in F1?...

Though the vote isn't official or binding, the opinions are likely to be taken into consideration when the FIA determines whether to go ahead with development, shelve it or take time to explore more device options, such as Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen'.

As well as Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton have all spoken up in favour of the Halo, while Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen have expressed opposition.


Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: FIA , Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , manor , Daniel Ricciardo , Nico Hulkenberg , Kevin Magnussen , halo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H with Halo.
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


richard

February 02, 2017 2:11 PM

well no. it should either be required or not. but funny how it is the more experienced and faster drivers that want it, but the slower ones who have not even tried it, are the ones to say "no way".


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 