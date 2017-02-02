More F1 drivers against ‘Halo’ than for it

Plans to introduce a cockpit protection device for the 2018 Formula 1 season have come up against a potential stumbling block after drivers voted as a majority against it.The divisive concept came close to being introduced for 2017 as part of this year's revised technical package but was deferred to 2018 after team bosses agreed it required more research and development.With all teams being invited to trial the prototype during free practice sessions up to the end of the 2016 season, development was expected to continue into 2017.However, despite vocal support from a number of high profile drivers throughout 2016 – including now retired champion Nico Rosberg -, an informal vote taken by the FIA of last year's 22 drivers reveals it is not finding favour.According to, of the 16 responses received, five spoke out in favour of the device being introduced, with seven against and four indifferent.Though the vote isn't official or binding, the opinions are likely to be taken into consideration when the FIA determines whether to go ahead with development, shelve it or take time to explore more device options, such as Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen'.As well as Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton have all spoken up in favour of the Halo, while Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen have expressed opposition.