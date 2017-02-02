Giovinazzi savours ‘emotional’ maiden Ferrari F1 test

Antonio Giovinazzi says it was an 'amazing experience' to be getting his long awaited first F1 outing in a Ferrari after completing a test with thein Italy.Driving a 2015-specification SF15-H around Ferrari's Fiorano private track, it was the first F1 test for Giovinazzi since being announced as Ferrari's development driver in December.Describing the outing as 'a wonderful feeling', Giovinazzi – runner-up to Pierre Gasly in the 2016 GP2 Series – is proud to have gotten his first F1 outing with Ferrari.“It was a wonderful feeling, as this was my first time driving a Formula 1 car. For an Italian, driving out of the pits in a Ferrari is an amazing experience.“The actual testing was very interesting, with so many procedures to follow. But the guys in the team were very nice to me and extremely helpful and that made everything much easier. I'd like to thank the whole team.”A deal that has caught the eye from an Italian perspective, many feel Giovinazzi's signing suggests he has a future in the team, particularly with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel coming to the end of their contracts in 2017.