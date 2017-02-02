F1 »

Giovinazzi savours ‘emotional’ maiden Ferrari F1 test

2 February 2017
Antonio Giovinazzi completes his first F1 test with Ferrari since being announced as the Scuderia's third driver for the 2017 F1 season.
Giovinazzi savours ‘emotional’ maiden Ferrari F1 test
Giovinazzi savours ‘emotional’ maiden Ferrari F1 test
Antonio Giovinazzi says it was an 'amazing experience' to be getting his long awaited first F1 outing in a Ferrari after completing a test with the Scuderia in Italy.

Driving a 2015-specification SF15-H around Ferrari's Fiorano private track, it was the first F1 test for Giovinazzi since being announced as Ferrari's development driver in December.

FEATURE: In tribute to Manor, we salute F1's most dogged underdogs

Describing the outing as 'a wonderful feeling', Giovinazzi – runner-up to Pierre Gasly in the 2016 GP2 Series – is proud to have gotten his first F1 outing with Ferrari.

“It was a wonderful feeling, as this was my first time driving a Formula 1 car. For an Italian, driving out of the pits in a Ferrari is an amazing experience.

OPINION: Should these drivers be racing in F1?...

“The actual testing was very interesting, with so many procedures to follow. But the guys in the team were very nice to me and extremely helpful and that made everything much easier. I'd like to thank the whole team.”

A deal that has caught the eye from an Italian perspective, many feel Giovinazzi's signing suggests he has a future in the team, particularly with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel coming to the end of their contracts in 2017.


Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Formula 1 , manor , Kimi Raikkonen , Antonio Giovinazzi
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 