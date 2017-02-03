McLaren tips cap to new era with car name change

McLaren-Honda has revealed its 2017 Formula 1 World Championship challenger will be named MCL32, ending the team's long-established MP4 nomenclature.
The British team is heading into a new era for 2017 after severing ties with long-time chairman Ron Dennis, with the revised name and an anticipated livery change representative of the tonal shift.
As such, though the '32' represents the next model in McLaren's car line-up, the MCL will replace MP4.
The Honda-powered car – which will be revealed officially on February 24th – is expected to look very different to its predecessor too, with an orange and black colour scheme anticipated following a series of cryptic tweets from the team itself.