Ferrari set for Pirelli wet weather tyre test

Ferrari will evaluate Pirelli's wet weather tyres next week during a two-day test at Fiorano from February 9-10, it has been confirmed.
It follows the competition on Friday of another two-day test at the team's private test facility using the SF15 T - it's 2015 car, so as not to contravene FIA rules that restrict testing.
Third driver and 2016 GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi was in action in the morning – following his maiden Ferrari F1 test the day before – with Kimi Raikkonen then taking over in the afternoon. The team focused on “correlating simulator data with that gathered on track”.
Bad weather hindered running somewhat – particularly after lunch – but the Scuderia added that Raikkonen still did “several runs”.
