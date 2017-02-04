F1 »

Ferrari set for Pirelli wet weather tyre test

4 February 2017
Scuderia poised for another two-day test at Fiorano
Ferrari set for Pirelli wet weather tyre test
Ferrari set for Pirelli wet weather tyre test
Ferrari will evaluate Pirelli's wet weather tyres next week during a two-day test at Fiorano from February 9-10, it has been confirmed.

It follows the competition on Friday of another two-day test at the team's private test facility using the SF15 T - it's 2015 car, so as not to contravene FIA rules that restrict testing.

10 BIG reasons to get excited about F1 in 2017

Third driver and 2016 GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi was in action in the morning – following his maiden Ferrari F1 test the day before – with Kimi Raikkonen then taking over in the afternoon. The team focused on “correlating simulator data with that gathered on track”.

Bad weather hindered running somewhat – particularly after lunch – but the Scuderia added that Raikkonen still did “several runs”.



10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Ferrari , Pirelli , test , fiorano
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 