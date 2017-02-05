'Outstanding' Brawn will be 'enormous asset' to Liberty - Mosley

Former FIA president Max Mosley has backed Liberty Media's appointment of Ross Brawn and believes he will be an “enormous asset” to F1's new owners.Brawn was named F1 managing director of motorsport following the American firm's takeover of the sport two weeks ago.Brawn has extensive knowledge of the sport and enjoyed Championship success with Benetton, Ferrari and his own team before laying the foundations for Mercedes' recent domination.“Ross completely understands the sport and he understands what needs to be done and he's got an absolutely first class analytical brain,” Mosley told“I think he'll be an enormous asset to them and that side [the sporting aspect] isn't really what Liberty should be doing. Ross is outstanding so they made a good choice there.”Meanwhile, Mosley has warned the new regulations for 2017 are “questionable” and could compromise safety.Under the changes for the coming season aerodynamics will again become more important and teams will also have to contend with new wider tyres, with speeds predicted to be three to five seconds per lap faster.“My personal view is that it may have gone in the wrong direction. I would have gone for less aero and perhaps more mechanical grip, “ he explained.“Deliberately setting out to make the cars quicker is questionable because all the rules for the last 40 or 50 years brought in by the FIA have been to make the cars slower – either slower or safer, because speed equals danger obviously.”