F1 Australian GP: I’d have preferred Alonso to replace me – Rosberg

6 February 2017
Nico Rosberg reveals he wanted to see his place at Mercedes taken by Fernando Alonso... because of the 'fireworks' it'd create with Lewis Hamilton.
Nico Rosberg has revealed he would have been pleased to see Fernando Alonso replace him at Mercedes because of the 'fireworks' it would have created with Lewis Hamilton.

The German shocked the sport by quitting just days after clinching his first world title, prompting weeks of speculation as to who would succeed him in the championship winning squad.

The team would eventually pick Valtteri Bottas to replace Rosberg, a selection that the 23-time race winner says he supports.

However, speaking in an interview with Spanish publication Marca, when asked which driver he would have personally liked to see join Mercedes from a fan perspective, he revealed a preference for Alonso, in part because of his previously fractious relationship with Hamilton.

“Because I'm now a fan, and on that side of the fence, it's very easy to respond. Everyone says Alonso and I say it too, because there would be fireworks with Hamilton [laughs]. As a fan, it would be nice, but for the team, it wouldn't work.

Nevertheless, Rosberg insists Bottas remains an ideal choice for Mercedes, but warns it won't be easy for the Finn to come in and defeat the three-time champion.

“They've found a great solution. Bottas is fast and though Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, I have proved that he can.”


simrae

February 06, 2017 9:28 AM

Of course he would - If Alonso went up against Hamilton and lost, then Rosberg would feel he compares well against him, and if Alonso beat Hamilton, then again - he compares well. If however Bottas does well against him, then that somewhat dilutes Rosberg's achievement...


