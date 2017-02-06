F1 »

Scuderia Toro Rosso will reveal its Renault-powered STR12 the day before pre-season F1 testing gets underway in Spain.
F1 Australian GP: Toro Rosso reveals STR12 launch date
Scuderia Toro Rosso will pull the wraps off its STR12 just ahead of pre-season Formula 1 testing in Barcelona, it has been announced.

Keeping with tradition of recent STR launches, the latest car – designed by James Key – will be unveiled on February 26th at the Circuit de Catalunya, the day before pre-season testing gets underway on track.

Having used year-old Ferrari power in 2016, Toro Rosso will return to Renault power units for 2017 to bring it back into line with its Red Bull sister team.

Notably, however, the team did not specify the name of its power unit for 2017 when the provisional entry list was revealed towards the end of last year. As such, it is rumoured it could rebrand its Renault engine as part of a sponsorship agreement, as Red Bull Racing has done with TAG Heuer.

Toro Rosso is the sixth of the ten team to confirm its 2017 launch plans.


