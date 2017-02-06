F1 »

F1 Australian GP: Sauber already thinking about F1 2018

6 February 2017
Sauber technical director Jorg Zander reveals the privateer team already has one eye on F1 2018 as it looks to lay foundations for the future.
Sauber already thinking about F1 2018
F1 Australian GP: Sauber already thinking about F1 2018
The 2017 Formula 1 season hasn't begun yet but Sauber technical director Jorg Zander has revealed plans for 2018 will be getting underway soon as the privateer team attempts to realign itself with the sport's midfield competitors.

Having come perilously close to folding last season as debts mounted, Sauber is confident its future has been assured following a buyout by the Longbow Finance company, a deal that has already signalled notable change in luring a number of key figures, including Zander, Ruth Buscombe and Xevi Pujolar.

Nevertheless, Sauber heads into 2017 with a view towards a firmer foundation for the future, eschewing the opportunity to use a new specification Ferrari power unit in favour of a year-old engine in an effort to get a head-start on design for the C36 by using familiar components.

Even so, Zander reveals Sauber has the long-term in sight and will already begin switching focus to the 2018 model amidst rumours it will change engine supplier after this year.

“Together with my technical team, I will start with the 2018 concept soon,” he said. “This won't happen too early, as we want to conduct a fundamental analysis of where we stand at the beginning of the 2017 season.

“I want to have a good organized team with satisfied and motivated employees, which becomes a name in Formula One that can spring surprises once in a while. I also want to look after confidence and long-term stability. From what I have seen so far, I am very optimistic that we can achieve that.”

Though Zander – who formerly worked with Audi on its Le Mans and WEC programmes - is keeping expectations for Sauber relatively modest for 2017, he nonetheless wants to see a 'clear improvement' on 2016 as Sauber attempts to re-establish itself as a mid-field runner.

“I want to see a clear improvement compared to last year. All of us in Hinwil want that. Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field. In comparison to last year, we will implement our development plan for the whole season, but we have to be realistic as our reference is at a lower level than the ones of our competitors.

“We are on plan with the C36 and we are optimistic that our current development is heading in the right direction. At the moment it is impossible to make any predictions compared to our competitors due to the new regulations. Overall, 2017 will be an important year for us. The structure and process optimizations have to be defined and implemented.

“These are not procedures that can be implemented through literature or instructions – these are individual adjustments in which human attributes and culture play an important role. The team has to accept those changes and get comfortable with the new circumstances. That takes time.”

Sauber will feature a revised driver line-up of Marcus Ericsson and newcomer Pascal Wehrlein, who joins from Manor.

As a Mercedes junior, Wehrlein's presence has raised speculation Sauber could become a Mercedes customer beyond 2017 after the demise of Manor, though it has also been linked to becoming a Honda satellite outfit.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Formula One , Formula 1 , manor , Sauber , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
26.08.2016 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Nasr (BRA) Sauber C34
26.08.2016 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Nasr (BRA) Sauber C34
Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber C35. 26.08.2016.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 