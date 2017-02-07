Sauber confirms Wehrlein undergoing medical checks

1/2 Current rumors about Pascal Wehrlein in the media: The medical examinations are still ongoing. — Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) February 6, 2017

Sauber has moved to clarify reports Pascal Wehrlein could potentially miss the start of pre-season testing due to injury sustained during his Race of Champions shunt in Miami last month but did confirm the German is still undergoing medical checks.The Swiss team's new signing, having moved from Manor in the winter, was involved in a scary crash at the Race of Champions event in Miami when he collided with Felipe Massa which saw his car flip and lap upside down and wedged against the barriers.Initially Wehrlein was given the all-clear but advised to withdraw from the rest of the event in order not to aggravate any potential injuries.Reports emerged this week stating the German driver could be forced to sit out the first pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya (27 February-2 March) due to injuries sustained in his Miami crash, but Sauber has moved to say the news is 'pure speculations'.“Current rumours about Pascal Wehrlein in the media: The medical examinations are still ongoing,” Sauber said via its Twitter account. “Therefore, the reports are pure speculations. We will provide information in due time.”Wehrlein is preparing for his second season in F1 since graduating as DTM champion in 2015 and joins Marcus Ericsson at Sauber for the upcoming season.