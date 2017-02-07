Jost Capito splits with McLaren

Jost Capito has left his position as CEO of McLaren Racing after just months since joining the F1 team from Volkswagen Motorsport.The 58-year-old had been unveiled as McLaren's new CEO back in January 2016 but didn't start his role until September due to his commitments with Volkswagen in WRC.But just five months since beginning his role at McLaren he has now departed from the Woking-based squad after failing to find 'common ground' on how the team can improve.His departure is the latest in the shake-up started by Zak Brown's arrival as executive director which saw Ron Dennis ousted as Chairman.As reported by, McLaren regrets seeing Capito's involvement fail to come to fruition and confirmed his exit from the F1 team.“Jost Capito joined McLaren after four successful years at VW Motorsport, with a strong commitment to bringing success back to McLaren,” a McLaren spokesman said. “He wanted to build again a winning team and fully focus on making the McLaren Formula 1 car competitive, with the aim of winning World Championships in coming years.“Regrettably, we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again. As a result, we have agreed that he will leave McLaren Racing and will now consider other opportunities. We wish him success in his future endeavours.”Capito joined McLaren from Volkswagen having overseen it to four consecutive World Rally Championship titles, though the German manufacturer has now quit the series as an indirect consequence of the 'Diesel-gate' scandal that has damaged the company's reputation.Capito's exit has strengthened Eric Boullier's position as McLaren F1 racing director, with the Frenchman reporting to Brown and also chief operating officer Jonathan Neale.