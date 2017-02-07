F1 »

Hamilton receives over 8,000 F1 helmet designs

7 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton has over 8,000 F1 helmet designs to pick through to decide his new look for the 2017 season after closing his design competition.
Hamilton receives over 8,000 F1 helmet designs
Hamilton receives over 8,000 F1 helmet designs
Lewis Hamilton has over 8,000 F1 helmet designs to pick through to decide his new look for the 2017 season after closing his helmet design competition.

Two weeks ago the three-time F1 world champion posted the competition via his Instagram account asking his 3.7 million followers to design his new helmet colours and he would pick a lucky winner.

The design brief says Hamilton was 'on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design'.

The prize on offer for the winning design is to meet Hamilton at one of the F1 circuits this season and be presented with a full size replica of their design.

8 Team swaps these F1 drivers should have reconsidered

Hamilton will now pick one winner from over 8,000 entries and use the design in 2017. Currently, F1 rules dictate all drivers must stick with the same helmet design for an entire season, to enable easier driver recognition for fans, but they are allowed one special design per year.

Throughout his junior series career and his early years in F1 Hamilton stuck with a bright yellow and green design inspired by his racing hero Ayrton Senna but since moving to Mercedes in 2013 his recent designs have been white with flashes of gold, yellow and red.

It is believed the winning design will first be seen at the Mercedes F1 team launch at Silverstone on the 23rd February – just days before the opening pre-season test in Spain.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , Mercedes
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid. 27.08.2016. Free Practice 3
Bell Helmets, Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Team 26.08.2016.
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 