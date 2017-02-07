Hamilton receives over 8,000 F1 helmet designs

Lewis Hamilton has over 8,000 F1 helmet designs to pick through to decide his new look for the 2017 season after closing his helmet design competition.Two weeks ago the three-time F1 world champion posted the competition via his Instagram account asking his 3.7 million followers to design his new helmet colours and he would pick a lucky winner.The design brief says Hamilton was 'on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design'.The prize on offer for the winning design is to meet Hamilton at one of the F1 circuits this season and be presented with a full size replica of their design.Hamilton will now pick one winner from over 8,000 entries and use the design in 2017. Currently, F1 rules dictate all drivers must stick with the same helmet design for an entire season, to enable easier driver recognition for fans, but they are allowed one special design per year.Throughout his junior series career and his early years in F1 Hamilton stuck with a bright yellow and green design inspired by his racing hero Ayrton Senna but since moving to Mercedes in 2013 his recent designs have been white with flashes of gold, yellow and red.It is believed the winning design will first be seen at the Mercedes F1 team launch at Silverstone on the 23rd February – just days before the opening pre-season test in Spain.