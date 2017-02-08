F1 »

European drivers are weak mentally – Montoya

8 February 2017
Juan Pablo Montoya says he found it easy to get into the head of his European rivals when he raced in F1... and believes Lewis Hamilton suffers too.
European drivers are weak mentally – Montoya
European drivers are weak mentally – Montoya
Former Williams and McLaren F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya says it is too easy to get into the head of European F1 drivers, including three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Colombian racer tuned heads when he made his F1 debut with Williams in 2001, Montoya quickly earning plaudits for his aggressive and opportunistic driving style at a time when rival Michael Schumacher had strengthened his grip during Ferrari's dominant era of the early 2000s.

Notching up seven wins in five and a half seasons before quitting to join NASCAR and later return to the IndyCar Series, though Montoya says his predominantly European rivals certainly challenged him, he reveals he had ways of disrupting both of the Schumacher brothers mentally.

"All of them [pushed me to the limit],” he told the official F1 website. “I learned a lot with Ralf [Schumacher, Williams team-mate]. He was really quick but European drivers are very weak mentally. You can get in their head really easily and

8 Team swaps these F1 drivers should have reconsidered

“I think Michael [Schumacher] was one of the few guys that was really strong. You could get in his head but he was really strong. Ralf, on the other hand, was a guy that to beat him was nearly impossible but if you could beat him on his 'A day' you could get in his head. It was tough, we all have weakness we just have to figure out what they are.”

Montoya goes on to use Mercedes' Hamilton as a modern example of how a driver can 'spiral' after taking a knock-back, such as the Englishman's critical engine blow out at the Malaysian Grand Prix in the midst of a fierce title battle

“You see that today and always see that in F1. When things go your way they are really strong. When Lewis is winning he is unstoppable but if something goes wrong the spiral down is huge. If the cars were close together you would see people winning.”



10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Malaysian grand prix , Juan-Pablo Montoya
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
European GP winner Ralf Schumacher with BMW WilliamsF1 team-mate Juan Pablo Montoya, who finished second
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


sasquatchlives

February 08, 2017 1:40 PM

The first race i watched live start to finish was USA 2001- 11 year old me loved it when he stuck it down the inside of Michael at turn one, the crowd went mad and i was heartbroken when he retired a lap later. I was a lifelong fan of Mika and Juan after that race. But i personally think he lost his head after the Bridgestone/Michelin tyre thing after the summer of 2003, losing the race in Italy and having a miserable race in USA with an unnecessary move on Barrichello into turn 2. A bit hypocritical of him to say this i think..


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 