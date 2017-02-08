Dave Redding leaves McLaren for Williams role

McLaren team manager Dave Redding is to join the Williams Martini Racing team for the 2017 Formula 1 season, it has been confirmed.Redding has worked with the Woking squad since 2000 but will exit ahead of the 2017 season to assume a team manager role with Williams alongside sporting manager Steve Nielsen.A statement released by Williams confirmed Redding's appointment was made to ensure a seamless transition from Nielsen, who plans to take a step back from travelling after the 2017 seaosn.“From the start, our Sporting Manager, Steve Nielsen has always been clear about his desire to do less travelling following the end of the 2017 season and we fully understood and respected his request given he has been in travelling roles for over 30 years,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams.“Steve has done a fantastic job since joining the team in 2014, from restructuring the race team to the brilliant work in driving the turnaround of our pitstop performance. We can confirm that Dave Redding will join Williams as Team Manager later this year to work alongside Steve to ensure a seamless handover ahead of taking full responsibility for the race team in 2018.”Redding, who made his F1 debut with McLaren but has previously worked with Stewart Grand Prix, comes to Williams ahead of Paddy Lowe's much anticipated arrival from Mercedes.McLaren has said chief mechanic Paul James will replace Redding