F1 »

Wolff: Bottas a good fit alongside Hamilton

9 February 2017
Toto Wolff says he has no fears of a similar breakdown in team-mate rivalries between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Wolff: Bottas a good fit alongside Hamilton
Wolff: Bottas a good fit alongside Hamilton
Toto Wolff says he has no fears of a similar breakdown in team-mate rivalries as seen between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton with the arrival of new Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

The Mercedes chief had to continually manage a fractious relationship between Hamilton and Rosberg during their time as team-mates which was stagnated by a number of high-profile clashes, most notably in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix when the pair collided and crashed out together on the opening lap.

After Rosberg's shock retirement just days after clinching last year's F1 world title, Wolff endured an intense winter period aiming to find the German's successor and has selected Valtteri Bottas who he sees as someone who can 'fill Nico's shoes'.

Regarding the inter-team rivalry ready to be sparked between Hamilton and Bottas, the Mercedes boss is confident the pair's mutual respect and working relationship will remain intact.

“I think the balance between Valtteri and Lewis works,” Wolff said. “They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico's shoes. Nico had a certain role within the team and Valtteri fits into that.

“We believe the interaction and dynamics between the two drivers is going to work well. They respect each other and so far from what I have seen Valtteri has settled in well.”

8 Team swaps these F1 drivers should have reconsidered

Wolff has conceded it was a tricky process to find Rosberg's replacement and there was no extra time off for any of the Mercedes crew in preparation for the 2017 technical regulation overhaul, a new driver plus the departure of Paddy Lowe.

“This year there wasn't any holidays after we came back from Abu Dhabi with Nico retiring,” he said. “There was not really time to relax and recharge the batteries, so it has been seamless going into 2017.

“The driver question was a difficult one, as was Paddy Lowe going, so to make the team stronger for the future you need to carefully evaluate which steps to take. This is why everyday was important this winter.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas , Paddy Lowe , Spanish Grand Prix , bottas , toto wolff
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
06.09.2014 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W05 pole position and 3rd position Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams F1 Team FW36
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 