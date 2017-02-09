F1 »

Vasseur exit won’t stall Renault – Palmer

9 February 2017
Jolyon Palmer says Renault feels 'we can actually do something' in 2017 after a promising winter despite the shock exit of Fred Vasseur.
Vasseur exit won’t stall Renault – Palmer
Vasseur exit won’t stall Renault – Palmer
Jolyon Palmer says Renault feels 'we can actually do something' in 2017 having had a promising winter period compared to 12 months ago and doesn't fear the team will struggle without former team principal Fred Vasseur.

The British driver says his team 'had its hands tied' transitioning between its former guise as Lotus and Renault's takeover last year which seriously hampered it's preparations for 2016.

Palmer is confident Renault can make significant progress in 2017 despite the shock departure of team boss Vasseur who left after just one year in the fold.

"Fred left, which was a shame, but we've still got Cyril [Abiteboul], Jerome Stroll as well, so these guys have run Formula 1 teams and been very senior in Renault," Palmer told Sky Sports News. "So we're still in very good hands and in a way things are maybe a little bit simpler now.

"The feeling in the team is this is a year where we can actually do something. Last year we had our hands tied a little bit from the problems with Lotus, this year it's a proper Renault stamp on everything.

"We've still got some great people in the team, people who have won races and even won championships with Renault before, so everyone is super excited to get going and see if we can get back towards that."

Check out the Superbowl of F1 comebacks after New England Patriot's feat

In 2016 Renault secured just eight points all season to finish ninth in the F1 world constructors' championship in its first year back as a factory effort.

Palmer also endured a difficult rookie campaign in F1 with a solitary 10th place his best result but is determined to learn from that experience to build towards a stronger 2017.

"I'm with a manufacturer team, a team that I believe is going places, and even if I didn't show last year I'm sure that the results will come," he said. "I'm in a much better position stood here now and I'm looking forward to 2017."

8 Team swaps these F1 drivers should have reconsidered

Palmer is joined by ex-Force India driver Nico Hulkenberg at Renault in 2017 and is the only other British driver on the F1 grid alongside Lewis Hamilton after Jenson Button opted for a year sabbatical away from the sport.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Jenson Button , Formula 1 , Renault , Force India F1 , Nico Hulkenberg , Palmer
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.11.2016 - Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS16
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 